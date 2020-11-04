Hyderabad: Special sanitation drive in 5,733 colonies: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan

Hyderabad: Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan has said that as per the directions of Municipal Administration Minister KT Ramarao, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making elaborate arrangements to take up special sanitation drive in all the circles. The drive will be launched officially by KT Ramarao soon. The mayor directed officials to ensure piled up garbage, fallen tree branches and debris of dilapidated buildings from flood-affected areas is cleared.



Accompanied by Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Rammohan held a meeting with superintendent engineers, assistant medical officers and assistant engineers of sanitation department at GHMC head office on Wednesday.

He said once the cleaning works are completed, entomology wing should start spraying activity. "The drive is being implemented to bring normalcy in flood-affected areas and to prevent vector-borne diseases.

A mobile app is designed for monitoring the drive. The pre and post pictures of waste removed from every colony can be uploaded on the app. A total of 778 vehicles that include 242 existing ones and 536 hired on a temporary basis are being used. A supervising officer and 960 team leaders have been appointed to every circle to carry out the drive-in 5,733 colonies," he added.