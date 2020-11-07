Hyderabad: Special sanitation drive launched

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launched a special sanitation drive at Vijayanagar Colony in Mehadipatnam on Friday. He said that due to recent incessant rains followed by floods in the city, huge quantity of debris, garbage and discarded material got accumulated in nalas and and on roads in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding municipalities.

He later released Gambusia fish into the tank in ITI institute. Since, there could be spread of seasonal and communicable diseases, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao and as per the directions of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Ramarao, GHMC has undertaken special intensive sanitation drive in the city to keep the city clean. "In addition to the existing 242 Vehicles, 536 vehicles have been hired on temporary basis for the drive making the count of vehicles pressed in to 778. With the existing 23,000 sanitation workers, additional 4,500 workers have been deployed. About 5,600 tons of debris and garbage is being removed on a daily basis.

So far about 1 lakh tons of garbage and debris has been removed and still 30,000 tonnes of debris is estimated to be removed," the mayor said. Additional Commissioner Rahul Raj, Zonal Commissioner Praveenya, Chief Entomologist Rambabu, and others participated in the programme.

Mayor, B Rammohan inspecting the sanitation works being undertaken at Mehdipatnam. He instructed the officials to ensure the localities are clean and garbage regularly removed.







