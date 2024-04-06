  • Menu
Hyderabad: Spectators break barricades outside Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: Spectators break barricades outside Uppal Stadium
Hyderabad: A scuffle between spectators and police personnel occurred at the Uppal Stadium, which hosted the highly awaited match between Sunrisers...

Hyderabad: A scuffle between spectators and police personnel occurred at the Uppal Stadium, which hosted the highly awaited match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. Spectators alleged that they were denied entry despite showing their purchased tickets. The argument became heated as some of them pushed the barricades near Gate No 4.

Later, spectators pushed through the barricades near the gate and entered, resulting in an argument and struggle between police and spectators. Following the incident, additional personnel and senior police officials arrived on the scene and took control of the situation.

