Live
- Alliance candidates will sweep in Vizag: LS candidate
- Congress is only party to have secular ideology: VH
- For the first time, maximum temperatures were recorded in the district
- Shani Trayodashi celebrations at Shaneswara Temple
- Ugadi celebrations begins at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple
- Telangana: State govt to announce ‘Netanna Bharosa’ scheme soon
- ‘Local-non-local’ issue haunts YSRCP in Kurnool
- Guntur: MLC Janga to join TDP today
- Mangalagiri: Jai Maha Bharat party to establish society sans poverty
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 6 April
Just In
Hyderabad: Spectators break barricades outside Uppal Stadium
Highlights
Hyderabad: A scuffle between spectators and police personnel occurred at the Uppal Stadium, which hosted the highly awaited match between Sunrisers...
Hyderabad: A scuffle between spectators and police personnel occurred at the Uppal Stadium, which hosted the highly awaited match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. Spectators alleged that they were denied entry despite showing their purchased tickets. The argument became heated as some of them pushed the barricades near Gate No 4.
Later, spectators pushed through the barricades near the gate and entered, resulting in an argument and struggle between police and spectators. Following the incident, additional personnel and senior police officials arrived on the scene and took control of the situation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS