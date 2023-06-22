Hyderabad: Spiritual Day observed in temples as part of formation day celebrations

Hyderabad: Spiritual Day was observed in all the temples across the State as part of the decennial formation day celebrations on Wednesday. The Endowments Minister AIndrakaran Reddy released the gold and silver dollars of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy participated in the spiritual Day celebrations at Yadagirigutta. The gold and silver dollars would be coming up in different sizes. The 3-gram gold dollar would cost Rs 21,000, the 5-gram silver dollar would cost Rs 1,000. The Minister also started the millet prasadam and also started electric vehicles for differently abled persons.

The Minister launched Dhupa Deepa Naivedyamscheme for 2,043 temples across the State. The priests were given letters pertaining to the approval of the scheme. Indrakaran Reddy said that the Telangana government gave the top priority to the traditions of the region, to the temples, festivals and celebrations, and the spiritual glory. “After the formation of the State, our festivals and celebrations got worldwide recognition. In self-governance, Telangana acquired the spiritual beauty of its own entity,” said Indrakaran Reddy.

The Minister recalled the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, which is known as one of the oldest shrines in the country, has been reconstructed with a cost of Rs 1,200 Crores. Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada , which is known as the Dakshin Kashi was allocated 35 acres of land under Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA). The government has spent Rs 70 crores for expansion of Vemulawada, Rs 50 Crore for the development of the temple, allocation of Rs 200 Crore for Yadadri temple and Rs 500 Crore for Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy.

The Minister said that the department was developing many temples through Common Good Fund and Special Development Fund. “We are paying salaries to priests and temple employees through grant in aid at par with government employees. We are implementing many programs for creating facilities for devotees. We have made online services available. We are implementing many spiritual development welfare programs,” said Reddy.

Earlier, the Ministers performed Bhumi Pooja for the Vedic school to be built at a cost of Rs 12 crores in Yadagirigutta-Rayagiri. After laying the foundation for AnnadanaSatram, the ministers performed pooja for Kalyana Mandapam near the Presidential Suite.