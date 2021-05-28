Hyderabad: Sputnik jabs thru Apollo from June

Hyderabad: Sputnik V, the third vaccine approved in the country, will be made available through the Apollo systems from the second week of June, said Apollo Hospitals Executive vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni.

In a statement on Thursday, Shobhana said, "We believe that no one is safe till everyone is vaccinated. The Apollo Hospitals Group has crossed an important milestone by administering one million vaccines across 80 locations in India," she added.

The group prioritised frontline workers, high-risk population and corporate employees across the country in this drive. As the largest vaccinator in the private sector, Apollo Hospitals will continue to support the Union and State governments in the fight against this pandemic, she said.

Giving details of ramping up the immunisation programme in the days to come, she said that the first million jabs were clocked in just about three weeks. In June, the Group is set to administer a million every week and double it in July. The group's vaccination programme is on track to complete 20 million Jabs by September 2021.