Hyderabad: Srinivasa Murthy assumes charge as DRDL Director

Hyderabad: Well-known Scientist and Programme Director of Advanced Naval Systems Programme (ANSP) GA Srinivasa Murthy on Tuesday took charge as new Director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), a laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO in Hyderabad.

Srinivasa Murthy completed his BE in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University in 1986 and pursued his ME in Digital Systems from Osmania University (OU).

He joined DRDL in 1987 and made contributions in the area of structural dynamics, ground resonance testing, electrical integration and checkout for various projects of the missile complex. His technology leadership provided necessary thrust to design, development and production of advanced missile systems and technologies. He is renowned for his contributions to ANSP.