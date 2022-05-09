Hyderabad: SSC exam preparation blues haunt students

Hyderabad: With the SSC board exams just around the corner, many students are still yet to round off their preparations as the syllabus has not been completed. As grade 9 syllabus is the core of all the subjects which appear in grade 10, many students are struggling in subjects like English, Math and Social, due to the courtesy of online classes for the past two years as students were promoted without appearing for the 9th class exams. This has become a major concern among parents and teachers.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety said, "Due to lack of exposure to regular classes many students are finding it difficult to grasp the lessons as in many schools the syllabus has not been finished yet. It would be better if the Education department extend the duration of exam and also grant some grace marks."

Ramesh, a parent said, "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the past two years students have been attending online classes and they have lost writing practice. They are struggling as many of them have lost writing skills and analytical skills. It would be better if the Education department grant some grace marks."

Sheikh Shabbir Ali, president of Telangana Private Teachers Federation (TPTF) said, "Even after the Education department has planned to conduct exams based on 70 per cent syllabus, students are still struggling to understand the concepts. Students have become lenient as they were been promoted without writing exams in the previous academic year. Meanwhile, many schools have started conducting special classes to guide them.''

"As students have got addicted to electronic gadgets, they are unable to concentrate on their studies," said a teacher.