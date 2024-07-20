Hyderabad: Staff nurses protest alleging irregularities in transfers

Hyderabad: The staff nurses came on the streets on Friday protesting against alleged irregularities in the transfers in the Osmania Medical College premises. The nurses staged dharna in front of the Director of Public Health (DPH), leading to a heavy traffic jam at Koti.

The staff nurses staged a protest outside the auditorium in the Osmania Medical College, alleging that there were irregularities in the transfers. The nurses said that they were given postings to places where they had not given options. They alleged that lakhs of rupees were exchanged during the transfer period.

The authorities stopped the counselling, and agitated nurses came to the office of the DPH at Koti and raised slogans against the government. There was a huge traffic jam at Koti with the flash protest by the nurses. The nurses continued to protest even while it was raining.

A staff nurse said that the officials had removed the spouse provision a day before and now they have included this provision. While the doctors were given the option, the nurses were denied and were being transferred. Another staff nurse said that she had done 24 years of rural service and six years in the surrounding city.

“They are now asking me to go to Tandur. I have a back problem with a spine fracture and I mentioned this to Golkonda but the official asked me to sign and go to Tandur,” said another nurse. Some of them said that the transfers were not taken up during the academic year. Now that the academic year has started, they have to shift the children, the nurse said.