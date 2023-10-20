Hyderabad: State bird, Palapitta cries for attention

Hyderabad : The Palapitta, often known as the Indian Roller, proudly holds the distinction of being designated as Telangana’s official State bird. Witnessing this splendid avian species on Dasara day has long been a symbol of good fortune. Nevertheless, according to the recently released State of India’s Birds report, the population of the Indian Roller has witnessed a decline of 30 percent over the last 12 years. As a result, it is now under consideration for an assessment and possible inclusion on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sriram Reddy, Founder, Birding Pals, said, “Farmers in Telangana State hold the belief that sighting of this bird on Dasara, a day symbolising the victory of good over evil can alter one’s fate and prosperity. It is a trusted friend for farmers as it consumes crop damaging insects. However, its population is declining as a result of the extensive use of pesticides, which is diminishing their primary food source. Rollers rest in cavities of old trees, but extensive tree felling has led to the destruction of their natural nesting habitat. The capturing and displaying rollers under the Wildlife Protection Act, entails penalties and imprisonment.”

Dr Chelmala Srinivasulu, Professor in Zoology, Osmania University says, “Undoubtedly, the decline in Indian Roller numbers is most prominent in urban and nearby areas, primarily due to the thriving real estate development that affects not only this bird but also other birds.

The significance of Palapitta sighting holds great sentimental value for the residents of Telangana, regardless of the cultural reasons behind it. Unfortunately, people have been capturing these birds, exerting significant pressure on their population.

It is essential to stress that all living organisms in India require protection, and the government has already made it clear that capturing these birds is strictly prohibited. In semi-urban and urban areas, the Indian Roller population has undeniably dwindled. Birds held in captivity endure tremendous stress, highlighting the need for public awareness campaigns to discourage such practices. Capturing these birds places an immense strain on the ecosystem, ultimately leading to a decline in their population.

Dr Rajat Kumar, Chairman, Telangana State Biodiversity Board says, “The Palapitta has a specific ecosystem necessary for its thriving. However, as urbanisation continues, these ecosystems face significant threats. Nevertheless, it is crucial that we make every possible effort to conserve and protect these vital ecosystems to ensure the continued existence of the Palapitta and other species.”