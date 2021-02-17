Hyderabad: State of art chamber getting ready for Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi

Adarsh Nagar: Ahead of the newly elected Mayor of Hyderabad, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi taking charge of the GHMC, the chamber for the new Mayor is getting ready.



Though it nota new chamber but the 2000 sqft office at the top floor of the GHMC headquarters with a beautiful view of Hussain Sagar is all set for the new Mayor and deputy Mayor of GHMC.

However, some renovation works including painting of some corners and adding more plants both inside and outside of the Mayor's chamber are being carried on.

According to the officials, the entire office built on the top floor of the building is of 2000 sqft with a capacity for more than 80 members of staff and 900 sqft is used as the chamber of Mayor. This chamber has a conference hall, Italian interior, good internet connectivity, upgraded computers, a large screen television and much more.

Adding to the beauty of the office, paintings of Charminar, Mecca Masjid, and Golconda are drawn outside the Mayor's office.

Officials from the building maintenance wing told that the Mayor office was recently constructed in 2020 as per vastu utilizing enough sanctioned amount with an innovative design both inside and outside, which is more attractive and with all facilities including separate entrance and exit for the Mayor. "If the new Mayor directs us to make changes we would take it up," said the official.

However, due to low budget this year, the GHMC officials expressed their inability to provide new cars to the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad citing financial reasons in GHMC.

The newly elected Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor M Srilatha Reddy had asked for brand new vehicles but the GHMC office rejected and they advised Mayor and Deputy Mayor to use the vehicles of the former Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

It is being learned that the GHMC is passing through a financial crisis and still has not paid the January salaries to some of its employees.