Hyderabad: Steel skywalk to come up at Mehdipatnam

Mehdipatnam: One of the busy city centers and transit points for thousands of commuters entering and leaving the city daily, Mehdipatnam will soon have a state-of-the-art facility to enable passengers to cross the road without any trouble.

Pedestrians continue to find it difficult to cross the road near Rythu Bazar area, despite the presence of a zebra crossing and signals operated by traffic police. The location which once had foot-over-bridge prior to construction of PVNR Expressway will once again ease the pains of pedestrians, as part of the road safety measures by the authorities.

This half-a-km steel skywalk will also have other provisions as a commercial building does. The project is being undertaken by HMDA at an estimated cost of Rs 34.28 crore. This steel skywalk will help pedestrians move across the roads without any inconvenience. It will be constructed in 500 meters stretch to have 16 lifts including two in nearby Rythu Bazaar.

On Wednesday, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted that "Mehdipatnam finally gets pedestrian skywalk (to cross over one of most congested roads) & 500 meters steel skyway plus 16 lifts including two in Rythu Bazaar."

In his tweet, he also mentioned that MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has approved detailed designs and HMDA will call for bids. As part of this project, bus shelters will also get redesigned.

The aim is to provide pedestrian connectivity from the military area side towards commercial and residential areas in nearby localities including Asif Nagar and Gudimalkapur.















