Hyderabad: Student sustains critical injuries

Highlights
Hyderabad: A degree student sustained critical injuries after falling from a building at Petbasheerabad on Wednesday.
Harinath, pursuing a third-year course at Mallareddy School of Agriculture Sciences at Maisammaguda, is suspected to have fallen from the third floor of the college building.
According to Petbasheerabad police officials, the boy had consumed some poisonous substance and went to the third floor of the building, from where he jumped.
However, the police are investigating the case. He was shifted to a hospital with critical injuries.
