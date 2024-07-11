  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Student sustains critical injuries

Hyderabad: Student sustains critical injuries
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A degree student sustained critical injuries after falling from a building at Petbasheerabad on Wednesday.Harinath, pursuing a third-year...

Hyderabad: A degree student sustained critical injuries after falling from a building at Petbasheerabad on Wednesday.

Harinath, pursuing a third-year course at Mallareddy School of Agriculture Sciences at Maisammaguda, is suspected to have fallen from the third floor of the college building.

According to Petbasheerabad police officials, the boy had consumed some poisonous substance and went to the third floor of the building, from where he jumped.

However, the police are investigating the case. He was shifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X