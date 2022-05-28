Hyderabad: Students of MJ Engineering College develop dust, water-proof e-vehicle

Hyderabad: Students of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) have developed an 'Electric All-Terrain Vehicle' which is dust and water-proof. The vehicle has been selected for the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) e-BAJA 2022 competition to be held in National Automotive Testing Tracks (NATRAX) at Indore (Madhya Pradesh) from June 1 to 5.

The vehicle was unveiled on Friday in Banjara Hills by Zafar Javeed, secretary, Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, and Dr Basheer Ahmed, adviser-cum-director, MJCET, Dr Mahipal Singh Rawat, Principal, MJCET, along with other members of the society.

A team of 25 students from the Mechanical Engineering department of MJCET has tirelessly worked on the project for more than a year with the support of Mohd Abdul Mateen (captain), Mirza Touqeer Ahmed (vice-captain), and Abdur Rahman, driver and other cabinet crew. Dr Mohd Viquar Mohiuddin, head of the department, and Dr D Srinivas Rao, faculty adviser.

Mateen said the vehicle runs with the support of an electric motor of 7.2 kilovolts and has a battery capacity of 120 Amp Hours (AH). All mechanical items installed are waterproof and dustproof developed by the students. The vehicle can run at more than 60 km speed.

In order to promote skills and competitive spirit among the engineering students, the SAE is conducting the competition. This year in the electric vehicle segment 76 teams have registered; 43 teams have been shortlisted. A team from MJCET has qualified through two rounds of virtual presentations to get shortlisted for the final phase, said Javeed.

The design is different and the sturdy fabrication is also new. The vehicle at the competition will undergo technical inspections, critical dynamics events like brakes test, manoeuvrability or steering test, suspension and acceleration test and final endurance race on tough terrain of NATRAX, added Mateen.