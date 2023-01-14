Hyderabad: Substance abuse cases on the rise in Pahadi Shareef area

Hyderabad: In the absence of regular inspections and timely prosecutions, the over-the-counter(OTC) sale of medicines went haywire in the Pahadi Shareef area under Balapur police station limits that is generally leading to substance abuse cases as the prohibited medicines became accessible to all without furnishing prescription from the doctors.

It is found that children as young as 10-15 years old are easily getting the medicines – which are supposed to be sold only after furnishing the prescription issued by the registered medical practitioners and are using them to intoxicate themselves for pleasure. Youngsters were found using short-term painkillers like Tapnice-50 and Meftal tablets which were generally prescribed for overcoming kidney pain.

Raising concern over the alarming situation in the Jalpally area, Samad Bin Siddiq, a community activist, said, "Use of prohibited and intoxicating substances turning people, especially youngsters, into hempies. Youngsters are diluting intoxicating tablets like Tapnice-50 and Meftal into glucose and injecting it into the body using syringes which could turn fatal after the use. It is also learnt that some youngsters are even using Termin injection to stimulate the mood before a workout in gymnasiums."

According to experts, Tapnice-50, also known as tapentadol, is a habit-forming medicine even at regular doses. The use of this medicine is prohibited until and unless the doctor prescribes the same. Misuse of narcotic pain medication can cause addiction and even death, especially for children or other people using the medicine without a prescription. Similarly, Termin injection is commonly used to treat fungal infections and high blood pressure.

It is said that the abandoned and under construction buildings in the colonies under the Jalpally area became a safer haven for the youngsters to dose themselves with intoxicating medicines. "An abandoned building at Saif Colony in ward No.8 under Balapur was found full of empty strips of tablets like Tapnice-50 and Meftal have presumably been thrown after using the same," he explained.

"The whole situation was created due to the absence of regular inspections and prosecutions by the concerned drug inspectors as the sale of over-the-counter medicines is common in the Pahadi Shareef area under Balapur mandal," informed Arifuddin, a resident of Pahadi Shareef.

Apart from this, he said, use of ganja (marijuana) and other intoxicating substances became common in the Pahadi Shareef area leading to crimes like quarrelling with neighbours, group fighting, and creating nuisance every day. Ironically, the concerned drug inspector was found completely unaware of the alarming situation in the Balapura area. When contacted, Drug Inspector Ravi Kumar said he joined the office recently after reorganisation of the department and is unaware of the situation

"I took charge 15 days ago and was unaware of the situation in Balapur mandal. However, I will look into the matter and will carry out a drive to check such activities in the future," the official said.