Hyderabad: Summer is here, and so are munjalu!

Nagole: Mercury is rising at an alarming speed and people in the city are looking for ways to beat the heat. Along with the scorching summer, come those sweet, succulent palm fruits which turn the hot favourite of city dwellers to cool their sweating bodies and thirsty gullets. Popularly known as ice apples, or affectionately called by locals as taatimunjalu, the palm fruits have now flooded city footpaths of the State capital.



Fruit vendors are getting ice apples from various parts of the State including Nalgonda, Khammam and Medak. "This year, the heat is unbearable, I have become a regular customer of ice apples," says Raj, a resident of Uppal. "It has a good amount of minerals, potassium and sodium which are necessary for us in summer. The vendors are selling this ice apples for Rs 80 per dozen because the demand is very high," he adds.

"I came early in the morning from Nalgonda and I almost sold half of what I have brought," says Narsaiah, a vendor. He says this year ice apples are available aplenty in the market.

Ice apples are the best seasonal fruits that act as a good freshener in summer. Also called as "poor man's rich fruit" these fruits are loved by once and all. These low-calorie fruits provide 43 calories per 100 grams, 11 grams of carbohydrates and rich in calcium and phytonutrients. It also contains a minimal amount of fibre, protein, vitamin C, A, E, K, B7 and iron which confers you with a host of healing health benefits.

According to nutritionists, ice apple contains good amount of minerals, sodium and potassium which work best in preventing dehydration and fatigue in summer."My children and I love ice apples and our summer is incomplete without eating ice apples," says Preethi, a resident of Habsiguda, while relishing a tantalising munjal.

A natural remedy for several digestive issues, ice apple helps in relieving constipation and promotes bowel movements. It also provides relief from acidity and stomach ulcers. This also can arrest skin problems such as heat rashes and prickly heat which are common in summer. According to experts, applying the flesh of ice apple on the affected areas relieves the itchiness and provides a soothing effect.

However, in the gluttony for these sweet fruits, don't gobble up without cross checking. Overripe ice apples may cause stomach aches. The fruit is highly perishable and should be consumed within a day.

And, what about the heaps and heaps of shells that accumulate on footpaths? "No worries, these shells are eaten by buffaloes and we don't litter them indiscriminately. They are all taken away by cattle owners and there is no question of garbage issue," says Narsaiah.

