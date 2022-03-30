Hyderabad: Summer special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway will run special trains between Hyderabad- Jaipur and Hyderabad- Gorakhpur.

Hyderabad- Jaipur (no.07115) will depart from Hyderabad at 09.20 pm and arrive Jaipur at 5.25 am. The train will ply on April 1,8,15,22,29 , May 6,13,20, 27 and June 3,10,17 and 24.

Jaipur-Hyderabad (no.07116) will depart from Jaipur at 3.20 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 1.00 pm. The dates of journey are April 3,10,17, 24 , May 1,8,15,22,29 and June 5,12,19 and 26.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer and Phulera stations in both the directions.

Hyderabad-Gorakhpur (no.02575) will depart from Hyderabad at 09.05 pm and arrive Gorakhpur at6.30 am. This train will ply on April 1,8,15,22, 29, May 6,13,20, 27 and June 10,17 and 24.

Gorakhpur-Hyderabad (no.02576) will depart from Gorakhpur at 8.30 am and arrive Hyderabad at 4.20 pm. The dates of journey are April 3,10,17, 24, May 1,8,15,22, 29 and June 5,12,19 and 26.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakhshmibai, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur, Aishbagh, Lucknow City and Gonda Railway stations in both the directions.

These special trains will consist of AC II-tier, AC III-tier and Sleeper class coaches.