Hyderabad: Summer special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during summer, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run few trains between various destinations. Train no -07061 will depart from Kacheguda at 11.10 pm on June 8 and arrive Tirupati at 10.30 am on the next day, train no 07062 will depart from Tirupati at 3 pm on June 9 and arrive Kacheguda at 4 pm on the next day. Enroute, these trains will halt at Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kadapa, Razampet and Renigunta stations in both directions.

Train no-07653 will depart from Kacheguda at 8.30 pm and arrive Narsapur at 8.35 am on the next day. The dates of journey are from June 8 to June 29, train no-07654 will depart from Narsapur at 6.00 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 4.50 am. The train will ply from June 9 to June 30. Enroute, these trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town and Palakollu stations in both the directions. Train no-07417 will depart from Kacheguda at 8.45 pm on June 10 and will arrive Kakinada Town at 9.55 pm, train no-07418 will depart from Kakinada Town at 9.55 pm on June and arrive Kakinada Town at 9.45 pm. These trains will halt at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions. All these trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches.