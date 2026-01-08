Police launch crackdown on sale of banned Chinese manja

As the Sankranti festival approaches, inspections related to the sale of kites and kite strings were carried out in various shops within the limits of Aija town.

The checks were conducted under the supervision of Aija SI Srinivasulu, with a special focus on identifying and seizing any stocks of prohibited Chinese manja.

Speaking on the occasion, trainee SI Kiran Kumar stated that Chinese manja is extremely dangerous and poses a serious threat to the lives of two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, children, animals, and birds. He explained that several incidents of severe injuries and even fatalities have been reported due to its use.

In view of these risks, the government has completely banned Chinese manja. He warned that anyone found selling or using the banned manja would face strict legal action as per the law.

The police appealed to the public to celebrate Sankranti joyfully and safely, and specifically advised parents to keep children away from Chinese manja. Citizens were urged to use only safe and approved kite strings while flying kites.

Police further requested the public to immediately inform the local police station if they come across any sale or use of banned Chinese manja in Aija town. They assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.

The inspection drive was carried out with the participation of trainee SI Kiran Kumar, constables Akash, Ravi, and other police personnel.