Hyderabad: Take precautionary measures, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi tells civic officials

Hyderabad: In view of heavy rains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi urged the GHMC officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents during heavy rains.

On Tuesday, the Mayor conducted a meeting with GHMC Commissioner and Zonal Commissioners and asked them to be vigilant in order to ensure the safety of citizens. She also enquired about relief activities undertaken in the wake of persistent rains in the city.

Vijayalaxmi also asked the officials to take immediate action for removing stagnated water and also ensure that no garbage is accumulated at manholes and nalas to ensure free flow water.

She asked the officials to give round the clock service and directed the field staff to be present at designated places and to take action immediately on the complaints received from the citizens.

As there is a forecast of rains in the coming 24 hours, the Mayor appealed the citizens to not touch electric poles and not to take shelter under trees and go near nalas.

Zonal Commissioners including Ravi Kiran, Shankariah, Srinivas Reddy, V Mamatha, Pankaja, Ashok Samrat and other officials attended the meeting.