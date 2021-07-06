Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates 2BHK housing colonies

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated double-bedroom houses in Golla Komariah Colony at Sanath Nagar on Monday along with Home Minister for State, Mahmood Ali and Deputy Mayor, Mothe Srilatha.

These 10 double-bedroom houses were constructed at a cost of Rs 85 lakhs. Speaking on the occasion Srinivas yadav said that previously people of this locality used to suffer when it rains but now these 10 houses were built for them would protect them.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is implementing various programmes for uplifting the poor and building these houses at a free of cost to the beneficiaries, even the State government is providing financial assistance of Rs 1.16 lakh to the marriage of poor girls with the schemes of Shadhi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi," he added.