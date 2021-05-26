Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali talk to corona patients in NIMS, Chest Hospital

Hyderabad: State ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohd Mahmood Ali on Tuesday visited State-run NIMS and Chest Hospital here and interacted with some Corona patients.

They went round several wards and tried to give them confidence of getting better treatment. The ministers made enquiries about their health and treatment and services being made available.

Yadav and Ali went to beds of patients and sought to know details of injections, medicines being offered. They instructed doctors and staff to ensure proper treatment to all. They suggested to NIMS director and staff not to deny tests, treatment and services to anyone.

"Without denying tests and injections ensure services to people who come with great hope to get medical help", they stressed.

The ministers said the State government was spending huge funds and taking steps to control the pandemic cases and deaths. "With these measures, the cases and fatalities were coming down. We are trying to get more injections, oxygen, medicines, Remdesivir jabs from time to time".

"The Centre is supplying them and we continue second dose of vaccination in the State. People are following lockdown regulations to control the virus spread", they said. "It is time to follow protocols like wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining physical distance", they added.