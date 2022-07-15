Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav performs Yagam to appease rain god

Hyderabad: To appease Varunadevudu (Rain God) in the wake of incessant rains during the last five days, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav offered special prayers and performed a Yagam in the Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State has been receiving abundant rains for the last five days and all irrigation projects constructed across the Godavari river is receiving unprecedented flood of water, inundating many low-lying areas. On the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, I have performed the Yagam to appease the rain god and for the wellbeing of people, Talasani said.

Later, the Minister inaugurated the making of a separate saree which is to be presented to the Goddess on the day of Bonalu festival and distributed the festival cheques worth Rs.76 lakhs to 91 temples located under Secunderabad zone.

He directed the officials to complete all pending works related to the Bonalu festival in next two days and to coordinate one another all the line departments for the success of the festival. (NSS)