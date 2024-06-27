  • Menu
Hyderabad: Teacher aspirants stage protest at CM's residence

Hyderabad: Teacher aspirants stage protest at CM’s residence
Hyderabad: Due to the delay in filling teacher positions at Gurukul Schools, teacher aspirants staged a dharna at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence on Wednesday.

They demanded the government to fill all 9,210 teacher posts without leaving any vacancies unfilled. The teacher job aspirants also demanded implementation of the High Court interim orders, which instructed the government to consider meritorious candidates for non-joining, fallout, or relinquished posts of degree lecturers, junior lecturers, postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, librarians, and physical director positions. They also sought the immediate issuance of a merit list with the next eligible candidates for the vacancies.

“We have been waiting for jobs for the last five months. We are not asking for free jobs but for a merit list to be issued and all posts to be filled. We will continue this protest until a merit list is issued. The government should respond immediately,” said a protesting teacher.

