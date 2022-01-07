Hyderabad: Teachers protest against transfers

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Directorate of School Education in Khairatabad on Thursday when around 200 government school teachers protested demanding scrapping of GO 317 issued with regard to their transfers.

Alleging that the government completely ignored the nativity of employees while transferring them, they said that they had come to DSE office for appealing, however, as no counter was open and no official turned up to listen to their grievances, they took up the protest.

Jangaiah, president, Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) said, "We demand the government to resolve the transfers issue and render justice to all the teachers."