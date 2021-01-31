Hyderabad: Teachers seek 45 pc fitment, stage protest

Adarshnagar: A team of TPUS teachers Saturday staged protest at the Secretariat against 7.5 per cent pay hike. The group agitating teachers have staged a dharna, at BRKR Bhavan here and demanded 45 per cent fitment by the government.

Earlier the police took them to custody. They shouted slogans against the PRC report for recommending only 7.5 per cent fitment.

They said that the PRC report has made a false recommendation to give only 7.5 per cent fitment. During corona period all have suffered losses and fitment gas to be 45 per cent they said.

The teachers, employees and staff are staging protests in this regard for the last three days. They asked Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao to take a call to meet their demand. They hoped that KCR government will accept their demands and give 45 percent fitment.

The government is yet to take a call as Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held final talks with employees' associations in this regard. He said that the demands of the employees on PRC will be apprised to the Chief Minister to take a decision.

Minister Srinivas Goud said that the PRC report is not final and more can be expected. KCR government will give more fitment he said and persuaded the agitating employees on the PRC row.