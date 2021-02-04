Hyderabad: Techies launch new news app Slick Talks

Somajiguda: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) start-up community has come up with a news aggregated mobile application Slick Talks. It was launched by TITA Global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala here on Wednesday.

The app will help users customise news based on their areas of interest and get news stories based on daily trending events, relevant stories and the latest headlines from various sources. The news aggregator app will have advanced features like those on social media giants, like Facebook and Twitter, besides delivering updated news stories.

The app is the brainchild of four Hyderabad techies. Karunakar and his team, along with other Telugu technocrats Shashank and Yashwanth, who developed the app.Not just news, the app allows users the option to block specific news items from a particular category. Users can customise news and features based on their likes and dislikes. Disliked features will not appear for that particular user. The users will get new stories based on their interests and priority. For example, users will find under 'Hyderabad Growth' category news stories based on Hyderabad development, according to keywords.

Users will also be able to share their opinion on the app on a story. A unique feature of Slick Talks is that users can follow other users based on common views and other like-minded people. Also, users can initiate a discussion with other members. This feature is unique to social media apps, like Facebook and Twitter, is now available on Slick Talks news aggregator platform.