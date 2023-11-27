  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Temporary closure of metro rail services

Hyderabad: Temporary closure of metro rail services
x
Highlights

In the view of Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi’s Road Show that is scheduled today , Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have announced temporary closures and service alterations.

Hyderabad: In the view of Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi’s Road Show that is scheduled today , Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have announced temporary closures and service alterations.

Accordingly, Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda metro stations will be closed 15 minutes before and after the event, tentatively from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

During the above period the Trains will move as usual duly skipping the Chikkadpally & Narayaguda metro stations as requested by State Police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X