Hyderabad: Temporary closure of metro rail services

Hyderabad: In the view of Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi’s Road Show that is scheduled today , Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have announced temporary closures and service alterations.

Accordingly, Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda metro stations will be closed 15 minutes before and after the event, tentatively from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

During the above period the Trains will move as usual duly skipping the Chikkadpally & Narayaguda metro stations as requested by State Police.