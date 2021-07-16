Hyderabad: Tension prevails at Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Pragati Bhavan, the camp office of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, when activists of the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad tried to protest. The activists gathered in Begumpet to proceed towards Pragati Bhavan in response to the "Chalo Pragati Bhavan" call given by the Bajrang Dal to press their demand for strict implementation of prevention of cow slaughter law, and illegal transportation of cows to slaughterhouses.

However, the police prevented thel activists and took them into custody and sent them to Goshamahal police station. Telangana VHP leader Ravinoithala Sasidhar, who was arrested, criticised the government for enforcing rules of 'Razakars' as directed from Darussalam. He said the VHP and Bajrang Dal were only asking for strict implementation of laws enacted by the legislature.

He alleged that police were acting as activists of the ruling party. He said "for the past two days, the police are resorting to illegal detentions, house arrests and slapping bind-over cases against the VHP and Bajrang Dal activists. "About 2,000 were detained across the State, to prevent them from coming to join the protests".

He alleged that activists Rudra Brahmama, Anil Kumar, among others, were injured in lathi-charge and were admitted to Osmania Hospital. He accused the government of acting in line with the AIMIM agenda and 'miserably failing' to enforce the laws. The police were supporting perpetrators of such crimes. But harassing Gaurakshaks for preventing 'illegal' activities.