Hyderabad: The All Eves Café

While men own the freedom of chit chatting over a cup of tea at any Irani hotel in the city, women at times find it difficult even to pass by one. This lack of space for women in the city is now encountered by this new café – Pearls Square – which is run by women for women.



Pearls Square is the first of its kind restaurant in Hyderabad to introduce a women hangout hub with an all-inclusive workforce of women. Located at Aditya Nagar Colony in Tolichowki, this hub only admits women and the children below 10 years. It serves hot and cold drinks, snacks,pani-puri along with facilities like indoor games, boutique, parlour, gym,steam bath, compartmental shops, library cum study room, conference room, worksstation, terrace garden and kids zone.

Abida Parveen, founder of Pearl Square, came up with the idea after she found a lack of place for women to gather comfortably. This new hub vows to give women their own space and time. "This cafe is also giving employment opportunities to all those women who are looking for work," said Abida Parveen. The hub which calls itself a fulcrum created by women for women encourages women-led businesses. As women who are restricted from ongoing out to sell their hand-made products and eateries can do it here. The cafe serves homemade snacks only. "The snacks sold here are homemade, anyone can prepare snacks and sell in our café," Abida said.

"This Pakka homemade cafe is now serving drinks, snacks, pani-puri and others and further plans to serve kebabs and shawarma as well. This is the best place to go, especially for all the restricted women. Moreover, we can open up and celebrate being our own here unlike what we are inother places," said Saniya Khan, a customer at hub who came from Tolichowki. Marium, another customer at the café, said, "A man can go anywhere to hangout with colleagues and friends, but there is hardly any place for women tohang out, but now this hub can be the best place to hang out in the city for women."

Pearls Square also offers membership. It also has a kid's zone for the children below 10 years and an exhibition is organised every Sunday.