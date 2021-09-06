Hyderabad: The Spice Kitchen takeaway makes debut in city to tickle taste buds

Hyderabad: The first restaurant to start Telangana cuisine after the State formation, 'Telangana Spice Kitchen' from Jubilee Hills has launched its first food takeaway outlet as 'The Spice Kitchen' now offering authentic traditional food in a box. It is now taking up home delivery too.

The Spice Kitchen has opened its first takeaway outlet that was inaugurated by Tollywood hero Meka Srikanth, along with actors and TV personalities Tanishq Reddy, Banerjee, Venkata Sameer and Chandrakanth besides mimicry artist Shiva Reddy. Srikanth said, "TSK is gaining popularity across the State for its special Telangana dishes. Even we celebrities love to have Telangana food at TSK dine-in. Now we can also order it online as they have started its first takeaways."

"Maintaining quality of food in the State, TSK started its first takeaway service in Nallagandla," said Banerjee.

Dive into a comforting bowl of Karimnagar fried chicken or a curated Telangana meal of regional fare featuring Golichina (deep fry), the word comes from villages of the State, Golichina Mushrooms, Golichina Babycorn, Golichina Paneer, Paneer Kurkure and much more in vegetarian starters. In chicken starters the bestselling dish is Karimanagar fired chicken, Golichina chicken dry. in mutton main course - Golichina Mamsam, Pottelu Mamsam, and in sea food starters - chef's special Koramenu fry with Yellipaya Karam, Koramenu roast and in sea food main course - Koramenu Pulusu, Royyala Iguru and much more, all packed in a luxury TSK, then delivered right to your door.

To tide over the slowdown triggered by Covid, TSK started takeaway services from Nallagandla on Sunday. It's now home-delivering meals through Swiggy and Zomato. "The idea is to offer quality 100 per cent authenticr Telangana cuisine by TSK to diners at their homes," said Kasuganti Vikas, one of the owners.

He explains the takeaway menus have been curated keeping in mind how food looks and tastes after travelling several villages and districts across Telangana. "Since the State formation we are the only restaurant that delivers Telangana food," Vikas said, adding that Telangana food is proving to be most popular, as TSK also has dine-in at Jubilee Hills.

"The menu packs in what is available at our restaurant: Harabhara kebabs and curries of Telangana. Signature dishes like TSK mutton biryani, Golichina mushrooms, babycorn, paneer, Karimnagar chicken and wings and Mudda Pappu-Pachi Masala are also available," said Vikas, adding that soon TSK is to open 20 more outlets that will offer takeaway services across Hyderabad. The hotels ensure that associates wear masks and gloves and follow social distancing norms. In a bid to enhance the food, packaging is elegant, TS cuisine is now available as a takeawaysaid Rajendra Rao, one of the owners.