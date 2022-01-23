Hyderabad: Thief dies after allegedly jumping off the gate in Chandrayangutta

The thief who came for the theft was killed as his lungi got stuck in the gate in Hyderabad. According to the police, the deceased's Pyjama was strangled while jumping the gate and died of breathlessness. The incident came to light on Saturday in the Chandrayangutta police station limits in Hyderabad. Going into the details, Hussein bin Ali Zaidi, 52, of Barkas Jamalbanda in the city addicted to alcohol and has been doing thefts.



Against this backdrop, he went on to steal on Friday night at an old motor parts warehouse near Salala Peeli Darga road. In this sequence, Zaidi climbs up the big gate and while jumping, his lungi caught in the gate and wrapped around the abdomen and chest and subsequently died of breathlessness.

However, when the warehouse staff went there on Saturday afternoon, the body was found hanging at the gate. With this, they informed the police. Police rushed to the spot collected details and shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem, Chandrayangutta police said a case has been registered and is being investigated.