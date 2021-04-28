Hyderabad: Three arrested for black marketing oxygen cylinders

Malkajgiri: The Malkajgiri police on Monday night arrested three persons who were illegally transporting the oxygen cylinders. The accused were identified as, Syed Abdullah, Mazhar and Asif.



According to police, they received a tip off about the said persons who were illegally transporting the oxygen cylinders in Moula Ali. Upon receiving the information the cops intercepted the Omni vehicle and questioned the said persons about the source of oxygen cylinders to which they did not give any reply neither did they produce any valid documents about the cylinders.

However while questioning the accused it was revealed that the accused person Asif was procuring the oxygen cylinders from a person in Kanchanbagh at Rs. 15000 and was selling it at Rs. 25000 and earning illegal benefits.

The accused were remanded to judicial custody and the oxygen cylinders were seized.