Hyderabad: Three-day workshop on Cell Culture Technology concludes

Hyderabad: Three days workshop on Cell Culture Technology organised at Central Facilities for Research and Development (CFRD) at Osmania University concluded on Wednesday.
According to OU officials, in this era of the pandemic, the importance of cell culture is being recognised by researchers in the area of life sciences and allied subjects such as Pharmaceutical sciences, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Technology, and others. Hyderabad being the vaccine and pharma capital of the world, future research will have cell culture technology as an integral component. Therefore, the skill of learning cell culture is an important asset for a bright career for anyone choosing life sciences.
Prof Sandeep stated that such workshops will be conducted frequently in the coming future at the CFRD building to give cutting-edge research-based training to students.
Especially, an internship program will be organized for Masters students of Life Sciences and Chemistry which can improve the employability of students and make them industry ready.