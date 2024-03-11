Hyderabad: Three held for selling addictive drugs

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Task Force, the North zone team along with Begumpet police and the Drug Control Administration (DCA), raided Mahaveer Medical Shop in Begumpet for allegedly selling habit-forming drugs. They seized huge quantities of cough syrup, injections, and Nitrovit tablets from the place and apprehended three persons.

The accused persons were Mutha Kishore Kumar (58), Muslam Raju (39) and Ireni Ramesh Goud (30). The police registered a case U/Sec 8©️ r/w 22 (b) of the NDPS Act, and Bolisetty Avinash, the licence holder of Mahaveer Medical Shop, is absconding.

According to the police, Kishore Kumar has been involved in the medical field for 20 years, operating Mahaveer Medical Shop in Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, without proper qualifications. The shop is registered under the name of Avinash Bollineni. Kishore Kumar has been illegally selling scheduled H1 drugs like Nitravet and others without a doctor’s prescription at exorbitant prices to drug addicts, with the assistance of his accomplice, Muslam Raju.

Upon inquiry, Kishore Kumar revealed that he was purchasing narcotic medicines through Ramesh Goud, a medical representative. Subsequently, the police apprehended Ramesh Goud. During further investigation, Ramesh Goud confessed that he used to supply such substances to Mutha Kishore of Mahaveer Medicals, Begumpet, using duplicate bills. Recently, he purchased 260 bottles of Magnatuss-T– Cough Syrup (containing Codeine Phosphate and Trprolidine Hydrochloride Syrup) from P S Global Agency and supplied them to Mutha Kishore Kumar with the intention of making high profits.

The police seized 230 bottles of Magnatuss-T-Cough Syrup, 70 injections of Tramasure-100 (Tramadol Hydrochloride Injection), 570 capsules of Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus (Dicylomine Hydrochloride, Tramadol Hydrochloride, and Acetaminophen), 60 Nitravet (Nitrazepam Tablets IP 10 mg), 30 tablets of 5 Ultra King (Tramadol Hydrochloride Acetaminophen Tablets USP), 40 tablets of Zlofresh 10 mg (Zolphidem Tartrate Tablets IP 10 mg), 30 tablets of Restyl 5 mg (Alprazolam IP 0.5 mg), 30 Etizola Tablets (Etizolam Tablets IP), 30 tablets of Cloba 5 (Clobazam Tablets IP 5 mg), 30 tablets of Lonazep o.25 (Clonazepam Tablets IP) and 30 tablets of Librium -10 (Chlordiazepoxide Tablets IP) total worth Rs 45,000.