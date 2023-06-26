  • Menu
Hyderabad: Time for EC to pull up its socks?

The ECI has started meetings with State officials for preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections

Hyderabad: Is it time for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to pull up its socks and act?

The ECI has started meetings with State officials for preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections. But, of about 55 lakh voters in different polling stations across Hyderabad, nearly 9.55 lakh voters are not included in their original polling stations.

To rectify this anomaly, the District Election Officer has sought a go-ahead from the ECI. That apart, nearly 35 lakh voters are not reported in their original polling stations in districts of Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Hyderabad. Unless the issue is resolved immediately, with only a couple of months left for the election notification, lakhs of people might find it difficult to exercise their right to vote. Will the ECI act without waiting till the eleventh hour, like on earlier occasions, is a million-dollar question waiting for an answer?

