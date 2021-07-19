Hyderabad: TITA members offer Bonam in IT corridor

Hitech City: Members of the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) on Sunday offered Ashadamasam Bonam in the IT corridor. The practice began in 2013 and is the ninth Bonam offered.

TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala and his wife paid obeisance to the presiding deity Chinna Peddamma Thalli and offered a saree, Bonam and 'vadibhiyyam'.

This has been kept a simple affair in view of Covid. Makthala vowed to hold Bhonalu on a grand scale next year. The event over the years which gained popularity as 'IT Bonalu' attracts a large number of IT professionals, NRIs. Foreigners also take part in it.

No procession is allowed in the IT corridor due to ESMA provisions. However, IT Bonalu is an exemption and procession is allowed every year. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Telangana former Home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and several dignitaries had visited the IT Bonalu in the earlier events.

Alongwith Makthala, members Rana Pratap Bojjam, Ashwin Chandra Vallaboju, Naveen Chinthala, Ravi Lella, Srilatha Chinthala, Deepika Joshi, Srividya, Sowmya, Pooja, Shravani, Roshni, Gayatri, Bhagya offered prayers on Sunday seeking return of normalcy.