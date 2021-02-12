Hyderabad: TMR Jr College student bags bronze in nationals

Banjara Hills: Mohsin Qureshi of TMR Junior College bagged a bronze medal in the shotput event at the ongoing 36th National Junior Athletics Championship held in Guwahati.

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Secretary B Shafiullah stated that as part of the vigorous effort of TMREIS for bringing all out development in students of TMREIS to make them excel in the field of Education and Sports.

Mohsin Qureshi, the son of a butcher, said, "I am very happy as I achieved glory at national Level. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, I had to face tough times, but I never looked back. I did not stop my practice and have struggled hard every day and today that dedication and hard work has paid off." He joined TMREIS in the year 2016. Earlier, in the year 2018 he bagged gold medal in 4th Students Olympic Association International Athletic Games at Colombo in Srilanka.

He also secured a Silver Medal in 5th Inter Society Sports League 2020. He was groomed under Dronacharya Awardee Sri N Ramesh at TMREIS Sports Academy."Mohsin Qureshi will be further groomed to represent India to participate more in National and International Championships," said Shafiullah Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Advisor to Government of Telangana, Minorities Welfare and President TMREIS AK Khan and Secretary to Govt. Minorities Welfare Ahmed Nadeem congratulated Mohsin Qureshi for his achievement.