Hyderabad to Become a Data Center Hub: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that Hyderabad will soon become a hub for data centers. He revealed plans to build a "data city" in the area. This was shared during a meeting with the electricity department officials at the Command Control Center in Hyderabad on Friday.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the electricity demand in the state has reached 17,162 MW this year, an increase of 9.8% compared to last year. By 2025 and 2026, the demand is expected to rise to 18,138 MW, and by 2034-2035, it could reach 31,808 MW.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the need to prepare for the increasing electricity demand in the next few years, considering the state's new projects. He also emphasized the importance of addressing the electricity needs for water projects, railways, metro, and other public transport services. The electricity needs of Greater Hyderabad and other areas, as well as new data centers and industries, should also be planned for.

The Chief Minister asked officials to upgrade substations to meet rising electricity demand. He also suggested installing underground power lines in future cities to avoid visible power poles and towers. He recommended testing smart poles in key areas like Secretariat, Necklace Road, and KBR Park and preparing plans for solar power on the 160 km outer ring road.

Lastly, he urged officials to explore the use of solar power for footpaths and drains in the GHMC area.