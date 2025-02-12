Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chennai in Just Over 2 Hours with High-Speed Trains

The Indian government is planning two high-speed rail corridors. These will connect Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Chennai. The trains will travel at 320 km/h and cut travel time by almost 10 hours.

The Hyderabad-Chennai route will be 705 km long. The Hyderabad-Bengaluru route will cover 626 km.

Currently, flights between Hyderabad and these cities take about 1 hour and 15 minutes. But, with airport security and travel to the city, the total time can be 2-3 hours. The high-speed trains will offer a faster option.

RITES Limited is working on a detailed project report for the rail corridors. This includes surveys, design, and cost estimates, with a budget of Rs 33 crore.

The trains will run on dedicated tracks, similar to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The project is expected to take 15 years to complete.

The tracks will be built for speeds up to 350 km/h but will initially run at 320 km/h. Elevated tracks will be used, with space for future expansion.