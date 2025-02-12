Live
- BJP’s ‘dirty trick’ to target Rahul Gandhi, says Cong leader on court summons
- Mutual fund SIP inflows cross Rs 26,000 crore mark for 2nd month in a row
- Australian research offers new treatment hope for deadly childhood cancers
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- Viraj Ghelani advises avoiding roadways for Mahakumbh
- Golf: Aditi, Pranavi among four Indians in Saudi Ladies International
- 10 Foreign Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Bengaluru
- 3rd ODI: Jadeja, Shami rested as England opt to bowl first; Varun misses out with sore calf
- Sanjay Raut criticises Sharad Pawar for honouring Eknath Shinde
- Scope for domestic industry to indigenise solutions in maritime air domain: Chief of Naval Staff
Just In
Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chennai in Just Over 2 Hours with High-Speed Trains
India is set to launch high-speed rail corridors connecting Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Chennai, slashing travel time to just 2 hours. With trains running at 320 km/h, this project promises faster and more convenient travel than flights.
The Indian government is planning two high-speed rail corridors. These will connect Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Chennai. The trains will travel at 320 km/h and cut travel time by almost 10 hours.
The Hyderabad-Chennai route will be 705 km long. The Hyderabad-Bengaluru route will cover 626 km.
Currently, flights between Hyderabad and these cities take about 1 hour and 15 minutes. But, with airport security and travel to the city, the total time can be 2-3 hours. The high-speed trains will offer a faster option.
RITES Limited is working on a detailed project report for the rail corridors. This includes surveys, design, and cost estimates, with a budget of Rs 33 crore.
The trains will run on dedicated tracks, similar to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The project is expected to take 15 years to complete.
The tracks will be built for speeds up to 350 km/h but will initially run at 320 km/h. Elevated tracks will be used, with space for future expansion.