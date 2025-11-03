Hyderabad to have New National Creativity Institute centre

Hyderabad: The8th edition of IndiaJoy and the WAVES Animation Bazaar were inaugurated at HICC, Hitex, marking a major milestone in India’s digital entertainment and creative technology landscape. The event was graced by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Saturday, who announced the establishment of a regional centre of the Indian Institute of Creativity and Technology in Hyderabad.

“The Indian Institute of Creativity and Technology, the first of its kind in India, will have campuses across the country, and Hyderabad will soon host one of its regional centres,” Jaju said, emphasising the city’s growing prominence in the AVGC sector. He praised the Telugu film industry and the Telangana Government for their proactive role in nurturing the creative economy, adding that “Hyderabad continues to be the hub of India’s AVGC ecosystem, driving innovation and artistic excellence.”

Jaju highlighted the WAVES initiative, conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a transformative movement akin to the IPL’s impact on cricket, stating that “WAVES will integrate creativity with technology and position India as a global leader in digital innovation.” A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between IICT and T-Hub to promote startup incubation in media and entertainment, and Jaju also launched the WAVES Bazaar, an online marketplace connecting content creators with buyers and OTT platforms.

Chairing the IFFI Round Table with Telugu and Malayalam producers, Jaju announced Japan as the partner country for IFFI 2025. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to combating piracy and introduced a new multilingual film certification system to streamline approvals. The event, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, showcased India’s creative economy across films, e-sports, VFX, OTT, and comics, and was attended by dignitaries including Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, producer Dil Raju, actor TejaSajja, and industry leaders from TVAGA and the Telugu film fraternity.