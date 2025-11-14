Hyderabad to host Asian Thalassemia conclave 2026

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Thalassemia International Federation (TIF), Cyprus, and the Indian Sub-Continent Network for Haemoglobin Disorders (ISNHD), will host the Asian Thalassemia Conclave (ATC) 2026 on January 10–11, 2026, at the TSCS Mani Ram Ratan Rathi Auditorium, Hyderabad.

The event, themed Mission Thalassemia-Free India – 2035, will be inaugurated by Dr S Sangeeta Satyanarayana, IAS, Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, with Dr. Androulla Eleftheriou, Executive Director, TIF, Cyprus, as guest of honour.

The conclave will unite global experts, clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and NGOs to advance prevention, early detection, gene therapy, and holistic care for thalassemia.

Eminent international and Indian specialists, including Prof Antonio Piga, Dr Lawrence Faulkner, Prof. Vip Viprakasit, Dr Kalpna Gupta, Dr Fenella Kirkham and Dr Alok Srivastava will participate. The two-day event will feature scientific sessions, poster presentations, NGO collaboration, and a cultural gala celebrating global solidarity against thalassemia.