Hyderabad: Top businessmen eyeing Rajya Sabha seats

Hyderabad: Several bigwigs, including businessmen, are vying for the Rajya Sabha berth from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, as three seats are going to be vacant in June, with the retirement of D Srinivas, Capt Lakshmikantha Rao and resignation of Banda Prakash Mudiraj.

The TRS is slated to get all the three RS seats by virtue of its strength in the Assembly. It has 103 members in the 119-member Assembly.

With three seats sure to go to the pink party, several bigwigs are eyeing the RS berth. According to party sources, senior leader Capt Lakshmikantha Rao is expecting another term.

Among others, businessman C Lakshmi Rajam, Namaste Telangana CMD D Damodar Rao, My Homeowner Jupally Rameshwar Rao are eying the Rajya Sabha seats. Rajam has been expecting the berth since 2014. However, his relations with the Chief Minister were not good after he was asked to shut down his newspaper. Later, during the inauguration of Yadadri Temple, Rajam was seen with the CM.

Damodar Rao too has been expecting the post since long. Though the name of Rajeshwar Rao was heard, sources said that it would be doubtful because of the 'Samatha Murthy' episode at Muchintal. It may be mentioned here that KCR skipped the inauguration of 'Statue of Equality'.

The party leaders too are expecting RS berths, with several former MPs throwing their hat. Sources said Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Sitaram Naik and Manda Jagannadham are expecting the berths.

Similarly, names of Motkupally Narsimhulu, cine actor Prakash Raj, BC leader PL Srinivas are doing rounds. While Prakash Raj said he had not sought any seat from the party, leaders like Motkupally are expecting the TRS chief would be favouring him.

It was earlier said that Motkupally would be given the post of Dalit Bandhu chairman, but there was no such announcement. Khammam leader Srinivas Reddy has indicated that he was getting offers to join the Opposition BJP and Congress.

It would be interesting to see whom the TRS chief would be favouring because the TRS would have crucial seven Rajya Sabha votes when it comes to voting to elect the new President.