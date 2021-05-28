Hyderabad tops in erring hospitals

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tops the list of complaints received against private and corporate hospitals who reportedly overcharged Covid patients.

According to the list of hospitals to whom the government had served notices, complaints were received against 39 hospitals in Hyderabad, followed by 22 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 15 in Rangareddy district, Warangal Urban 7, Sangareddy 2, Mahbubnagar 1, Nizamabad 1, Yadadri Bhongir 1.

Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said the hospitals have been asked to reply to the notices within 48 hours. Authorities warned the private hospitals that permission for treating Covid patients will be cancelled if overcharging was proved and the license of the hospital may be cancelled permanently if the practices were repeated. He said the private hospitals claim that they have to pay higher wages to the staff to work during the pandemic situation and that their investments on infrastructure were also on the high side and hence their charges go up. This, he however said, cannot be used as defence for not following the government order.

Among the 64 hospitals which were issued notices on Thursday are Sunshine Hospital in Secunderabad and Gachibowli, KIMS in Kondapur and Secunderabad, Continental Hospital in Gachibowli, Apollo Hospital, Image Hospital in Ameerpet, Hyderabad Nursing Home in Domalguda, Hyderguda, Care Hospital in Banjara Hills, Omni Hospital, Kukatpally, Prathima Hospital, Kukatpally, Vinn Hospital Begumpet, Holistic Hospital, Hydernagar and Lotus Hospital in Lakdikapul. The Director appealed to the people to register complaints on WhatsApp helpline 9154170960 for overcharging or any other problem.