Hyderabad: TPCC targets Centre, holds Sankalp Satyagraha on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Hyderabad: Condemning the decision of the Central government to disqualify Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, TPCC held a Sankalp Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan here following a call given by the AICC. State party incharge Manik Rao Thakre, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former Union minister Renuka Choudhary, party MLA T Jagga Reddy and other senior leaders took part in the protest.



Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Revanth Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified by the BJP government as it was not able to face him. He said the great grandfather of Rahul Gandhi and first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru went to jail for the freedom of the country. He said the party would declare an action plan to hold more protest programs across the State condemning the decision of the BJP Central government.

Stating that a discussion was going on about resignation of all party MPs, he said they would follow the instructions of AICC in this regard. Revanth made it clear that they would all resign from their posts en masse if the party high command asked them to do so. MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said tears rolled out of his eyes after learning about the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. He said Rahul Gandhi had given up the opportunity to become Prime Minister. He alleged that Rahul was disqualified from the Lok Sabha as he spoke about Industrialist Gautam Adani.

He said the BJP was scared of Rahul Gandhi as he would corner it in Parliament and added that the BJP leaders conspired and took steps for conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case. He said all the party MPs should resign from their posts if required and added that they would continue their fight until the decision of the disqualification was taken back by the Union government. He said history would repeat in the country in case of Rahul Gandhi in the same way as the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Former Union minister Renuka Choudhary, while stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her Soorpanaka, announced that she was filing a case against the PM. She said she was holding discussions with legal experts on the issue. She mockingly asked as to which caste soorpanaka belonged to? She said she was considered as a BC leader in Karnataka State. She also alleged that Narendra Modi was ignoring the south India of the country.

MLA Jagga Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as part of a conspiracy of BJP government at the Centre and added that the saffron party had resorted to such extreme step as it was not able to face their party leader. He made it clear that the family members of Rahul Gandhi had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.