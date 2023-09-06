Hyderabad: Tractor turns savior of students

Hyderabad: Various students who were stranded in inundated hostel buildings were rescued with the help of tractors in Maisammaguda in Medchal on Tuesday. Various low-lying areas in Medchal were submerged.

Almost 30 buildings were submerged in rainwater and, the water reached the first floor of various buildings in Maisammaguda. Most of the apartments had engineering students staying and with no sight of relief from the floodwater, they called the police for help. The police, revenue, and officials visited the area. With the help of tractors, several students were rescued and the people in the residential apartments were also brought safely.

The students of these colleges requested the Telangana State Education Department to postpone the exam which is to be held on Wednesday.

Students studying and the working staff in these colleges are renting flats in adjacent apartments.