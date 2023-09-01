Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for Bharat Vajrotsavam today

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of the closing ceremony of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam (Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India Independence Day), scheduled to be held at HICC Madhapur on Friday.

According to police, offices located between Kavuri Hills to Kothaguda Junction, Hi-tech City MMTS station to IKEA Rotary may stagger their work timings accordingly or may conduct their work from home to avoid inconvenience.

Heavy traffic is expected at Neeru’s Junction – Cyber towers Junction – Metal Charminar Junction – Google (CII) Junction - Kothaguda Junction Road, Metal Charminar Junction – Khanamet Junction – HITEX/HICC/NAC Road, JNTU – Cyber towers – Biodiversity Junction, Gachibowli Junction – Botanical Garden Junction – Kothaguda Junction – Kondapur Junction. The commuters are advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion. The alternate routes are traffic from Neeru’s towards Gachibowli Junction may take a diversion at COD (Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor- IKEA – Biodiversity – Gachibowli and vice versa and avoid Cyber Towers Junction. Miyapur, Kothaguda, and Hafeezpet areas towards Hitech City – Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills may use Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – IKEA – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas may use BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IT- Gachibowli Road and avoid Alwyn – Kondapur Road. Restrictions of heavy vehicles at JNTU towards Cyber Towers, Iyapur towards Kothaguda, Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda, Biodiversity towards Cyber Towers, and Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.