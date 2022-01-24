Hyderabad: Traffic cops create awareness on seat belts; use 'Akhanda' scene

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police used a scene from director Boyapati Srinu's film 'Akhanda', starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal, to emphasise the importance of wearing seat belts while driving. The police, through their Twitter handle, said, "No Matter How Far, No Matter Whose Car, Always Buckle Up! alongside a small clip of a scene from 'Akhanda', when Balakrishna saves Pragya Jaiswal from hitting the windshield as he suddenly applies brakes to avoid collision with a lorry.

Apart from tweeting the message with the hashtag #WearASeatBelt, the police also thanked both the director and the actor of the movie for the social message and tweeted, Thank you Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu and Boyapati Srinu Garu for promoting road safety. #Akhanda.







