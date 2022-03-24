Hyderabad: Traffic cops scouring for space for seized vehicles

Rajendra Nagar: Scouring to cope-up with a choking junk of worn-out vehicles seized during Vehicle Check and Drunken Drive programmes, the Rajendranagar Traffic Police is now rooting around sufficient government land in the area to shift the office. For this reason, the Circle Inspector wrote a letter to the revenue department seeking adequate land to establish a new traffic police station in the area.

The present traffic PS in Rajendranagar that spreads over 2,000 square yards and located nearby the Aram Ghar Cross Road in Shivrampally has been occupied fully with seized vehicles belonging to the vehicle owners. From two wheelers to passenger autos-being confiscated under various offences in the Rajendranagar, all have eaten up the space inside the traffic PS leaving no room even for the petrol vehicles to move in and out freely from the office. As the people coming to the PS were asked to park their vehicles outside the gate, the outer premises was also occupied with vehicles in myriad.

The CI wrote a letter to MRO Rajendranagar on March 22, asking for atleast an acre of government land in his jurisdiction for setting up a new traffic PS.

Shyam Sundar Reddy, Circle inspector Traffic Police Station, Rajendranagar said, "Half of the station space was occupied with vehicles seized during Vehicles Checking and Drunken Drive programmes, while a big chunk of premises is being acquired for the ongoing road widening for the construction of flyover from Zoo Park to Aram Ghar."

Claiming that no reclamation of seized vehicles was done by the owners, the official said, "The junk of vehicles and shrinking space due to ongoing road widening prompted me to write a letter to MRO asking for a sufficient government land in Rajendranagar to establish a new station building. Already two notices have been served to the owners but no one responded to reclaim the vehicles. After serving a third notice, we will begin the process of auction following due procedure."

"After reciprocation from the MRO, the same will be communicated to the higher official in the department for further action," the official said.