Hyderabad traffic police lay down safety rules for TGSRTC drivers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Wednesday urged Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus drivers to strictly adhere to traffic rules and follow road safety guidelines to prevent accidents.

The police organised a road safety awareness programme for TGSRTC bus drivers at the TGSRTC Regional Training Centre in MGBS under the theme, “Arrive Alive – Let’s Travel Safely and Reach Our Destination Safely.”

During the programme, drivers were educated on traffic regulations, road safety rules and the precautions necessary to prevent road accidents. The police instructed drivers to operate buses within the prescribed speed limits, strictly prohibited driving under the influence of alcohol and warned against using mobile phones while driving.

“Traffic signals, road signs and lane discipline must be strictly followed. Buses should stop only at designated bus stops to pick up or drop off passengers. Drivers must remain vigilant about the safety of pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and other road users. Before starting a journey, they must ensure they have had adequate rest and verify that the vehicle is in a safe and roadworthy condition,” the traffic police said.

The police emphasised that every passenger’s life is invaluable and urged bus drivers to perform their duties responsibly to ensure that passengers reach their destinations safely. They stressed that ensuring the safe arrival of every passenger is far more important than reaching the destination a few minutes earlier.