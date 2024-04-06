Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Narayanguda for a month

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic restriction in order to maintain smooth flow of traffic, prevent danger and inconvenience to the public in Narayanguda limits for the period of 30 days from 5 April to 4 May.

The restrictions were imposed for the laying of 300 mm dia SWG sewer line, Ramkote road (450 meters) and laying of 250 mm dia SWG sewer line, King Koti road (350 meters), totaling a distance of 800 meters.

According to the police, traffic heading from Ram Koti to Eden Garden X Road will be allowed one-way as required.

However, traffic from King Koti X Road to Ramkoti X Road via Eden Gardens will not be permitted and will be redirected at Eden Gardens X Roads towards Cemetery, Narayanguda.

Traffic coming from Narayanguda Cemetery Rotary towards Ram Koti via Eden Garden X Roads will not be allowed and will be diverted towards King Koti X Roads

The police have requested citizens to take note of the above-mentioned works and consider alternative routes to reach their destinations. Any inconvenience caused to citizens is sincerely regretted.

All citizens are requested to call the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626 for assistance or travel guidance. The Hyderabad Traffic Police seek citizens' cooperation in regulating traffic along the restricted routes.